Another person has now come forward claiming Kevin Spacey also sexually pursued him against his wishes, brazenly doing the alleged acts right in front of the young man’s father. Harry Dreyfuss, the son of Richard Dreyfuss, says Spacey groped him when he was 18 during a visit to his father in 2008 during the production of the play Complicit in London. Recounting the incident to Buzzfeed News, Dreyfuss admits that he treated it as a joke the longest time, telling it to class mates in college in hopes of making light of the situation. Then he noticed that people were never laughing.
Finally, following the growth of the #MeToo and admissions from others, including actor Anthony Rapp, Dreyfuss says he has finally grasped that what Spacey did to him is wrong and that he considers the actor a “sexual predator,” supported by his story which starts with a chat by the window and moves to a moment where the young man was helping his father practice his lines while Spacey sat beside him:
After a few minutes, he put his hand on my thigh. Finally (finally, finally) I became suspicious. It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, Surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there. So after a bit, I came up with what I thought was a brilliant safety tactic: I stood up and walked to the other side of the couch, and sat back down. Bulletproof. But without missing a beat, Kevin stood up too, and followed me. He sat just as close and immediately put his hand back on my thigh.
