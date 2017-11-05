Getty Image

Another person has now come forward claiming Kevin Spacey also sexually pursued him against his wishes, brazenly doing the alleged acts right in front of the young man’s father. Harry Dreyfuss, the son of Richard Dreyfuss, says Spacey groped him when he was 18 during a visit to his father in 2008 during the production of the play Complicit in London. Recounting the incident to Buzzfeed News, Dreyfuss admits that he treated it as a joke the longest time, telling it to class mates in college in hopes of making light of the situation. Then he noticed that people were never laughing.

Thanks to anyone who's ever spoken out. I add my story in the hope predators learn there will always be consequences https://t.co/DezeSnr6Gj — HarryDreyfuss (@harrydreyfuss) November 4, 2017

Finally, following the growth of the #MeToo and admissions from others, including actor Anthony Rapp, Dreyfuss says he has finally grasped that what Spacey did to him is wrong and that he considers the actor a “sexual predator,” supported by his story which starts with a chat by the window and moves to a moment where the young man was helping his father practice his lines while Spacey sat beside him: