Ridley Scott Is Game For Another ‘Blade Runner’ Movie And Maybe A ‘Black Mirror’ Directing Gig Too

Ridley Scott is a perpetually busy man and that seems to be the way he likes it. In a recent chat with Digital Spy, the knighted filmmaker/producer shared that he wouldn’t mind seeing part of his future include another entry in the Blade Runner film series.

Scott, who served an executive producer on Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 cinematic effort Blade Runner 2049, expressed interest in seeing Blade Runner continue when speaking with the outlet.

“I hope so,” he said. “I think there is another story. I’ve got another one ready to evolve and be developed, so there is certainly one to be done for sure.”

The All the Money in the World director didn’t elaborate on what that story might be, but the director’s approach to 2010s Alien films tips off that a zany crossover with 21 Jump Street isn’t in the cards.

Digital Spy also asked about the pair of TV pilots Scott has on the horizon, but the industry vet wouldn’t spill the exact details. (“I can’t really talk about [them], but we do a lot of TV. If I tell you the genre, you’ll know what it is.”) He did answer Digital Spy‘s query about if he had any interest in directing a future episode of Black Mirror.

“Of course,” answered Scott.

The frightening technology of the damned ball is now in your court, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. Let’s make a nightmarish Ridley Scott helmed episode of Black Mirror happen.

(Via Digital Spy)

