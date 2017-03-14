Fox

WARNING: More possible spoilers about Alien: Covenant ahead so proceed with care, even if this one shouldn’t ruin the film for you

As we pointed out over the weekend, Ridley Scott doesn’t seem to be too concerned with spoiling the big moments of Alien: Covenant. We’ve had stars leaking information about the film’s titular monsters, no worries about showing too much in the trailers, and then he flat out drops some major spoilers during a 15-minute preview at SXSW. It must be a heck of a film because the actual surprises are out there — or at least some of the surprises.

Now we’re also seeing that he’s willing to cut down some of the lingering fan rumors we’ve heard about the film and its connections to the original Alien.