Getty Image

“A sexy musical starring Oscar Isaac, Carly Rae Jepsen, and a talking dog.”

If I had a $20 million and nothing to lose, that’s the movie I would make. Unfortunately, I don’t have $20 million (only $17 million), so someone else will have to finance my future-blockbuster. It might as well be Netflix, considering they’re taking crazy internet premises and turning them into actual films.

Earlier this year, a photo of Rihanna hanging out Lupita Nyong’o at the Miu Miu fashion show in 2014 went viral, prompting Twitter user @1800SADGAL to comment, “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans.” The tweet made its way to Nyong’o, who wrote, “I’m down if you are @rihanna.” RiRi’s response:

Even A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay got involved.

The interactions seemed like playful fun, the stuff of Twitter fan fiction, but according to Entertainment Weekly, “Netflix has nabbed a film project pairing Grammy winner Rihanna with Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.” Not only that, but DuVernay is attached to direct, with a script from Insecure‘s Issa Rae.

According to sources, Netflix landed the project in a very aggressive bid, beating out multiple other suitors… Sources say Rae is already working on the script and the studio is eyeing a production start of 2018 after DuVernay completes her current film. (Via)

If Internet: The Movie is, indeed, about heists, Rihanna will have plenty of experience.

(Via EW)