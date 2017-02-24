Marvel's 6 Biggest Villains

Rob Zombie Exits His Dragula To Join Lend His Voice To The ‘Guardians 2’ Cast

02.23.17

Do you have a spare Rob Zombie at your disposal? Be like filmmaker James Gunn and put that Zombo to work in your next motion picture. That’s the sensible strategy.

The photograph you see above is of Gunn and Zombie being all chummy as movie types with a violent filmography are wont to do sometimes. The image is all fine and dandy, but it’s the text included in the caption that’s the draw. “With @jamesgunn at Disney recording a voice for Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” proclaims Mr. Zombie. It was a slice of news that Gunn also confirmed in his own Instagram wheelings and dealings.

“There are two things you can be sure of in my films: 1) There will be a character named Fitzgibbon. And 2) There will be a @robzombieofficial voice cameo,” shared Gunn. “Yesterday Rob came by to lend his voice to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now it’ll be up to you guys to find it.”

As noted by Gunn, he has a habit of sneaking the musician/director into his movies in sly ways. Considering that Disney probably wouldn’t want the Devil’s Rejects guy to topline the movie, a voice acting treat tucked into the proceedings is probably the best way to go. You’ll have the opportunity to keep your eyes peeled for Zombie’s voice work when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.

