AVCO Embassy Pictures

Escape From New York has been on the remake train for quite a while now. Fox and Studio Canal have both had cracks and the latest murmurs date back to January 2015. Now the film is back on track it seems and Robert Rodriguez is being courted to enter John Carpenter’s world to bring Snake Plissken back to life.

Rodriguez is currently putting the finishing touches on Alita: Battle Angel starring Roza Salazar, but seems to be ready to sign on to remake the dystopian future that turned both New York and LA into prison/exile zones according to Variety: