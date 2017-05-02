Robin Williams’ Last Movie Finally Has A Release Date

Getty Image

When Robin Williams passed away in 2014, he left behind three unreleased films. The first two, A Merry Friggin’ Christmas and Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, have since seen the light of the day, while the third is about to make its American debut (it premiered in the United Kingdom in 2015).

The science-fiction comedy Absolutely Anything is notable not only for starring Williams, who voices a horny (!) talking (!!) dog (!!!) named Dennis, but also for being the first film to feature all living Monty Python members since 1983’s Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life. Terry Jones directed and wrote the script, about a schoolteacher (Simon Pegg) who’s given God-like powers by aliens. Absolutely Anything comes 40 years after Williams’ first on-screen role in Can I Do It… ‘Til I Need Glasses?, where he played “Lawyer/Man with Toothache.”

Here’s the official premise.

Absolutely Anything follows a disillusioned school teacher (Pegg) who suddenly finds he has the ability to do anything he wishes, a challenge bestowed upon him by a group of power-crazed aliens (voiced by Michael Palin, Terry Jones, Terry Gilliam, John Cleese, Eric Idle), watching him from space. As he struggles to deal with these new found powers and the events that subsequently arise, he calls upon his loyal canine companion Dennis (voiced by Robin Williams) to help him along the way. Mishap after mishap finally leads him to the ultimate conundrum that all men dread and at which many have failed: Should he choose the girl… or the dog?

Always choose the talking dog. Absolutely Anything hits theaters on May 12.