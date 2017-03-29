Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You already know who Roger Stone is, right? Of course you do! He’s the former campaign advisor to Donald Trump who “fired” the candidate following his very public feud with former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly. Despite cutting ties, however, Stone stuck to his preferred Republican presidential candidate-turned-party nominee-turned president throughout the 2016 election. Whether this meant criticizing the Khan family with various conspiracy theory claims, or avoiding alleged assassination attempts by the so-called “Deep State,” Stone was there.

After all, who else would Trump want around besides a ex-campaign and administration official for former President Richard Nixon? This and many, many other questions seem to be the bedrock on which Get Me Roger Stone, a new original documentary from Netflix, rests. Set to premiere May 12th on the streaming service, the film includes extended interviews with its subject — as well as Trump, embattled former campaign manager Paul Manafort, and countless other Washington insiders known (and otherwise) to the American public.

Some of Stone’s choice quotes from the new trailer include, but are not limited to:

“Those who say I have no soul, those who say I have no principals, are losers. Those are bitter losers.”

“Stone’s rule: It is better to be infamous than never be famous at all.”

“I was like a jockey looking for a horse. You can’t win the race if you don’t have a horse.”

Throw in a few shots of Trump paired with what sounds like circus music, a choice Tucker Carlson quote (“America may be collapsing, but Roger Stone is determined to enjoy it.”) and a Nixon back tattoo and you’ve got Get Me Roger Stone.