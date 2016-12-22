A ‘Star Wars’ Fan Gives ‘Rogue One’ The Opening Crawl It Deserves

Rogue One starts off the same way as Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (and every other installment in the series with a Roman numeral in the title), with the Lucasfilm logo and iconic “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” text. Everyone knows what to expect next: the opening crawl. Except Rogue One doesn’t have one, which is unfortunate news for anyone expecting an update on the taxation of trade routes. Director Gareth Edwards explained that’s because “if we did a crawl, then it’ll create another movie.” (To paraphrase Yoda, there already is another: the original Star Wars.)

But one dedicated fan decided to create his own crawl. Andrew Shackley told the Hollywood Reporter, “When I was formulating the crawl, I needed it to do two things. It was important for it to conform to the pulpy style and language of the series, and it needed to contextualize the action we were about to see… If any film in the new Star Wars canon needed a crawl just to let people know where we are in time in this universe, it was Rogue One. At the very least, I feel these words give added weight to the opening prologue of the film.”

It reads:

The Jedi are all but extinct, the Republic has fallen and in their wake, the Galactic Empire has engulfed the far reaches of the galaxy in fear. Persecuted members of the Old Republic have been thrust into hiding. Only members of the REBEL ALLIANCE dare take a stand against the ruthless Imperial forces. Deep in the Outer Rim territories, the dastardly Director Krennic has discovered the location of a long lost friend; one capable of completing the Empire’s most powerful weapon yet…

That all checks out. But seriously, what about the Galactic Senate?

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)