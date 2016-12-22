Will Rey Become The Villain In Star Wars? | In Theory

A ‘Star Wars’ Fan Gives ‘Rogue One’ The Opening Crawl It Deserves

#Rogue One #Star Wars
12.22.16 4 hours ago

Rogue One starts off the same way as Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (and every other installment in the series with a Roman numeral in the title), with the Lucasfilm logo and iconic “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” text. Everyone knows what to expect next: the opening crawl. Except Rogue One doesn’t have one, which is unfortunate news for anyone expecting an update on the taxation of trade routes. Director Gareth Edwards explained that’s because “if we did a crawl, then it’ll create another movie.” (To paraphrase Yoda, there already is another: the original Star Wars.)

But one dedicated fan decided to create his own crawl. Andrew Shackley told the Hollywood Reporter, “When I was formulating the crawl, I needed it to do two things. It was important for it to conform to the pulpy style and language of the series, and it needed to contextualize the action we were about to see… If any film in the new Star Wars canon needed a crawl just to let people know where we are in time in this universe, it was Rogue One. At the very least, I feel these words give added weight to the opening prologue of the film.”

It reads:

The Jedi are all but extinct, the Republic has fallen and in their wake, the Galactic Empire has engulfed the far reaches of the galaxy in fear. Persecuted members of the Old Republic have been thrust into hiding. Only members of the REBEL ALLIANCE dare take a stand against the ruthless Imperial forces. Deep in the Outer Rim territories, the dastardly Director Krennic has discovered the location of a long lost friend; one capable of completing the Empire’s most powerful weapon yet…

That all checks out. But seriously, what about the Galactic Senate?

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)

TOPICS#Rogue One#Star Wars
TAGSRogue Onerogue one: a star wars storyStar Wars

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP