Actress and activist Rose McGowan turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday on an arrest warrant for drug possession.

Variety reports that McGowan was arrested and booked in Virginia with McGowan being released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. The warrant stems from a investigation by police of McGowan’s personal belongings left behind on a January flight. The items in question are alleged to have tested positive for narcotics.

When the warrant emerged, McGowan slammed its existence as a “load of HORSESH*T” and suggested its existence may have been a result of her status as a whistleblower and vocal critic of the culture of sexual abuse in Hollywood.

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

McGowan’s mugshot from the Loudoun County Sheriffs Office arrived online in short order.

The actress would shared her own photo on Tuesday, but it wasn’t a mugshot. It was McGowan in a White House setting with a #RoseArmy revamp.

In October, McGowan spoke about the sexual abuse she suffered and shared her experience to drive home why survivors of sexual predators have a difficult time coming forward.

If you’re uninformed you can educate yourself about our country’s problem with sexual violence at RAINN.org. If you’re a victim of sexual violence, you’re not alone. You can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline or go to Rainn.org for additional resources.

(Via Variety)