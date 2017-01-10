Focus Features

On Sunday night, Ryan Gosling gave a very sweet and sincere speech dedicating his Golden Globe for Best Actor in Musical or Comedy to Eva Mendes’ late brother, who recently passed away from cancer. He also mentioned his two daughters with the actress, Esmeralda and Amada, who he usually only refers to as “our daughters” or “my girls” in public forums. He made an exception for this particular acceptance speech though, but didn’t completely go against the traditions of his and Mendes’ relationship by thanking her specifically.

For those who are unaware, Gosling and Mendes have barely appeared by each other’s side at public events since they first got together during the filming of The Place Beyond The Pines. The pair have one of the most understated Hollywood relationships out there, and they almost never refer to each other by name when speaking about their partnership. So in response to Gosling’s fawning yet vague speech about how much she dealt with at home while he was off filming a movie that may very well win an Academy Award for Best Picture in a few weeks, Mendes responded in kind.

On Monday, the Lost River and Fast Five actress posted an Instagram that didn’t name Gosling, but cheekily shouted our her favorite moment from the Golden Globes telecast.

Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night….But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes A photo posted by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

The full caption reads,

Obviously this wasn’t my favorite moment of the night….But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @janellemonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful ❤ #goldenglobes

You can only imagine what her favorite moment of the night was, and her coyness about naming Gosling as her life partner benefited Janelle Monae since she got a (well-deserved) fashion shoutout in the process. Maybe someday Gosling or Mendes will break with their patterns and thank each other specifically with no caginess about the matter — after an Oscar win in the near future, perhaps?