Ryan Gosling Is Going To The Moon (In A Movie, But Still)

12.29.16 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Ryan Gosling spent most of 2016 dancing with Emma Stone and investigating a porno conspiracy with Russell Crowe, so the next logical step… [scribbles calculations on chalkboard, slides beans around on abacus]… is for him to travel into outer space. And it appears he will do just that. Gosling has signed on to star in First Man, a Neil Armstrong biopic from his La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Gosling’s director, I mean. Not Neil Armstrong’s. Neil Armstrong was not in La La Land.

As far as we know.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will adapt the book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James Hansen, with a script by Oscar-winning Spotlight writer Josh Singer.

Armstrong was a hotshot Navy bombing pilot during World War II then a test pilot in the 1950 and 1960s. The movie will aim to tell the story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, specifically the years 1961 to 1969, according to studio sources. The goal is to explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

Hmm. A movie about the first moon landing, reuniting the wildly successful La La Land team of Gosling and Chazelle, and starring Gosling as Neil Armstrong. Seems to me that the next logical step here is to… [erases chalkboard, scribbles new calculations, steps back in shock]…

Cast Emma Stone as Buzz Aldrin? Wait. That can’t be right.

Or is it?

