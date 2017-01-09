At Sunday’s Golden Globes, Ryan Gosling took the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his performance in La La Land. During his acceptance speech, he began on a lighter note. “This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds,” he joked “It’s getting out of hand.”

Gosling then grew more serious and eschewed the usual custom of shouting out producers and directors, for he wished to thank one special person — his partner, Eva Mendes. Gosling detailed how Mendes kept their home base running (with two young daughters in tow) so that he could focus on his performance, which was one most gratifying experiences of his career.

“If she hadn’t taken all that on so I could have this experience [someone else would be up here],” he stated. “Sweetheart, thank you.” Mendes held down the fort even as her brother passed away from cancer at age 53, and Gosling dedicated his award to Juan Carlos Mendez.

La La Land may be the film to beat during this awards season. Clearly, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association enjoyed it, as did droves of critics, and Jimmy Fallon’s Globes opening number put a spin on the film. Gosling’s win continues the trend, which will likely push forth all the way to the Oscars.