Sabretooth Could Have Been In ‘Logan’ If It Weren’t For ‘Ray Donovan’

04.30.17 3 Comments

Logan is a lovely (and very head stabby) motion picture. It would have been nice if Sabretooth popped by for the hard R take on the franchise, but that just wasn’t in the cards. Mind you, it wasn’t because Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold didn’t have Wolverine’s foe in their plans. Sabretooth’s absence is Ray Donovan‘s fault.

Chatting with Variety about his upcoming Chuck Wepner biopic Chuck, Liev Schreiber also fielded some questions about Logan. The big one? Was Sabretooth ever a possibility for the movie?

There was an invitation early on from Hugh [Jackman] and [director James Mangold] and I would have loved to work on it. It was very difficult given “Ray Donovan’s” schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with story.

Schreiber has given Logan a watch, though. He thinks it’s great and had loads of praise for Jackman.

I think it’s a terrific movie. I’m just very proud of Hugh and the way that he handled himself with that franchise and that character. It was a great experience to be involved with one of them and to get to work with them. I had mixed emotions when I heard that he was going to retire.

Returning to the subject of Ray Donovan, the new season of Schreiber’s Showtime series premieres on August 6.

(Via Variety)

