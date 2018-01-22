Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony. The show ended in plenty of fallout for both the #MeToo movement and the issue of representation of women in the director’s seat. While the latter category wasn’t a factor for the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the post-Weinstein era certainly affected the evening’s climate, which will carry over to next month’s Oscars ceremony.
Notably, the SAG Awards offered a female host, Kristen Bell, and an almost all-female list of presenters for awards that spanned both the movie and TV realms with actors calling the shots on who won. Here’s the full list of nominees below and winners highlighted in bold.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Claire Foy, The Crown
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Lifetime Achievement Award:
Morgan Freeman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
William H. Macy, “Shameless
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Veep
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange is the New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Wonder Woman
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes
