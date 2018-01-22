Getty Image

Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony. The show ended in plenty of fallout for both the #MeToo movement and the issue of representation of women in the director’s seat. While the latter category wasn’t a factor for the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the post-Weinstein era certainly affected the evening’s climate, which will carry over to next month’s Oscars ceremony.

Notably, the SAG Awards offered a female host, Kristen Bell, and an almost all-female list of presenters for awards that spanned both the movie and TV realms with actors calling the shots on who won. Here’s the full list of nominees below and winners highlighted in bold.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy, The Crown

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Morgan Freeman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

William H. Macy, “Shameless

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Veep

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange is the New Black

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Wonder Woman

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes