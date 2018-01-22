The 2018 SAG Awards: All The Winners

01.21.18 5 hours ago

Getty Image

Awards season officially kicked off a few weeks ago with the 2018 Golden Globes ceremony. The show ended in plenty of fallout for both the #MeToo movement and the issue of representation of women in the director’s seat. While the latter category wasn’t a factor for the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the post-Weinstein era certainly affected the evening’s climate, which will carry over to next month’s Oscars ceremony.

Notably, the SAG Awards offered a female host, Kristen Bell, and an almost all-female list of presenters for awards that spanned both the movie and TV realms with actors calling the shots on who won. Here’s the full list of nominees below and winners highlighted in bold.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Claire Foy, The Crown
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Lifetime Achievement Award:
Morgan Freeman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette & Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette & Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
William H. Macy, “Shameless
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Veep
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange is the New Black

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Wonder Woman
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet Of The Apes

Around The Web

TAGSSAG AWARDSsag awards 2018

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 6 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 1 week ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 weeks ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP