Samuel L. Jackson does not lack memorable quotes from his long career. His work with Quentin Tarantino alone has created some lines that have lived on well past their initial release. And the good news is he seems to remember every one of them. During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the star about some of his old movie quotes. After some senior citizens would read a quote, it was up to Jackson to figure out if it was one of his or from another movie.

