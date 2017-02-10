The 5 Strangest Real-Life Robots

Scarlett Johansson On ‘Ghost In The Shell’: ‘I Would Never Want To Feel Like I Was Playing A Character That Was Offensive’

02.10.17

Much has been said about Scarlett Johansson’s casting in Ghost In The Shell, with some pretty ugly rumors joining the allegations of “whitewashing” against the film. Since the film’s trailers have been released, some of the talk has died down. That doesn’t mean it’s completely gone and Johansson’s latest interview with Marie Claire proves it.

One of the first questions for the actress dealt with her controversial role. Johansson hasn’t really discussed the controversy too much and offers a cautious defense against the “whitewashing” allegations to Marie Claire:

“I certainly would never presume to play another race of a person. Diversity is important in Hollywood, and I would never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive. Also, having a franchise with a female protagonist driving it is such a rare opportunity. Certainly, I feel the enormous pressure of that—the weight of such a big property on my shoulders.”

