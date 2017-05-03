Getty Image / Marvel

When researching Sean Gunn before this interview, something about where he grew up seemed a bit too familiar. Not just that he’s originally from the St. Louis area – St. Louis and the county that surrounds it is a pretty sprawling area – but he seemed to live very close to where I lived as a child. Then I checked his age, and it turns out Sean Gunn and I are the exact same age, like within seven days of each other. Of course this interview began with us talking about where exactly we grew up because I couldn’t help myself (don’t worry, I cut out all of this to spare you), but it does end with a really weird sort of twist ending. (I’m not promising an exciting twist to anyone but Sean Gunn and myself, but it is a twist, which has probably been given away by the headline anyway.)

Gunn, of course, plays Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – which is a much more prominent role in this second installment than it was in the first. This is a fact his brother James Gunn (who directed both films) told him would happen two years ago, and now Sean Gunn is excited he finally gets to tell the world.

Yes, before he started on the first film he was worried there might be cries of nepotism over his casting, but take a look down his filmography and he’s been in a lot. (Most notably, of course, his role as Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls). He was even in an episode of The Michael Richards Show, which comes up here for some reason. (It’s my fault.) But, more importantly, Gunn fills us in on what it’s like to play both Karglin and Rocket (he’s the one on set doing the motions) and what his role will be in Avengers: Infinity War. Oh, and also he played Thanos in the first movie; Gunn has some opinions about Thanos.

Kraglin plays a big role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

My brother told me the whole plot of this movie about two years ago. I’d known that my role was bigger and that I had all this cool stuff to do in this movie, but haven’t been able to talk about it for two years. So, I’m very happy to finally share it with an audience. It’s nice to know that people now know how much cool stuff I get to do.

There’s a funny scene where you may have killed Drax. He might not be back now.

[Laughs.] I think Drax is fine. I really think that was a flesh wound.

Do you even care about Kraglin in the comics? Or is that a completely different character?

You mean the Kraglin that’s just that weird monster creature or whatever? You’d have to ask my brother this, but I think that’s just where he got the name. I think that he likes to name characters from these weird sort of segments of the Marvel Comics Universe, so I think he just snagged that name somewhere from that character. I don’t think there’s supposed to be any overlap. But I do worry sometimes about how fans of the comic book are going to react to the movie, and wonder where this character who doesn’t even exist in the comics kind of came from.

Does it annoy you when people call you Rocket’s “stand-in’?

You know, it’s not like it makes me angry, but I always try to correct people when they use the word “stand-in.”