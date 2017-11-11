Louis C.K. Has Been Dropped From ‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’

In light of the recent New York Times story on Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct (as well as the comedian’s subsequent admission of guilt), Netflix, HBO and FX have all been swift to distance themselves from the disgraced entertainer. You can now Universal and Illumination to the parties that are actively cutting ties with C.K. in the fallout.

C.K. will not return to voice Max the dog in scheduled sequel to the 2016 animated hit The Secret Life of Pets, confirms The Hollywood Reporter. An official statement from Universal and Illumination Animation acknowledged the new direction, although their comments did not offer any details about what will become of Max in the second film.

“Universal Pictures and Illumination have terminated their relationship with Louis C.K. on The Secret Life of Pets 2,” declares the statement in a plain-forward manner.

The planned follow-up is still currently slated to hit theaters on June 7, 2019. Speaking of release dates, Louis C.K.’s controversial new film I Love You, Daddy will no longer be receiving its planned theatrical release after distributor The Orchard announced they will not move forward with C.K.’s film. Co-stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Charlie Day were already distancing themselves from the film’s promotion before The Orchard announced they were pulling the motion picture.

