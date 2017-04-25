Disney

The Jungle Book was much better than it had any right to be, but Jon Favreau is still terrified of screwing up his next Disney CGI remake. That’s because it’s arguably the most-beloved animated movie of all-time: The Lion King. “The Jungle Book was 50 years ago, Lion King was 20, and people grew up with it in an age of video where they’re watching it over and over again,” the director said during an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival. “You’re hitting something even deeper than the movie sometimes. What I’m trying to do is honor what was there.… There are certain expectations people have.”

Favreau’s off to a good start: Donald Glover was cast as Simba, while James Earl Jones is reprising his role as your-dad-but-in-lion-form, Mufasa. And on Tuesday, The Wrap reported that Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen will replace Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella as the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Pride Lands, Timon and Pumbaa. Eichner as a sassy meerkat and Rogen as a farting warthog? A+ job by the casting department. (It’s going to be very confusing when your kid wants to more about the actor voicing Timon.)

But can they sing? As long as it’s about Taylor Swift: yes.

The Lion King — which may also star Beyoncé, depending on if Disney wants to make $1 billion or $2 billion at the box office — comes out July 19, 2019.

(Via The Wrap)