How 420 Became A Thing

The Chaos At Fyre Festival Got Seth Rogen And The Lonely Island To Confirm They’re Doing A Music Festival Comedy

04.29.17 2 hours ago

Universal

For a music festival that was a colossal failure, you can’t say it hasn’t given us anything. Not only has the “luxury” Bahamas-set Fyre Festival provided endless internet yuks. It’s also given us a neato piece of movie news. What you lack in catering and design, you make up for in so many more ways than you could have ever expected, Fyre.

The Fyre Festival being roasted mercilessly has prompted Seth Rogen to tweet to the world that he and The Lonely Island have their own festival wreck movie on the way. No, really.

“This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” tweeted Rogen.

There was also a response from The Lonely Island on Twitter. (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer are operating their account in some kind of shared treehouse, right?) According to the trio, the ridiculousness of the Fyre Festival totally ripped them off.

“For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea,” tweeted The Lonely Island.

Every generation gets the Waynestock it deserves, y’know. They might have to knock it out before Fyre tries again next year so they don’t have any other chances to get beat to the punch on the material.

Around The Web

TAGSfyre festFyre FestivalSETH ROGENTHE LONELY ISLAND

First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 week ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP