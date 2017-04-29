Universal

For a music festival that was a colossal failure, you can’t say it hasn’t given us anything. Not only has the “luxury” Bahamas-set Fyre Festival provided endless internet yuks. It’s also given us a neato piece of movie news. What you lack in catering and design, you make up for in so many more ways than you could have ever expected, Fyre.

The Fyre Festival being roasted mercilessly has prompted Seth Rogen to tweet to the world that he and The Lonely Island have their own festival wreck movie on the way. No, really.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

There was also a response from The Lonely Island on Twitter. (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer are operating their account in some kind of shared treehouse, right?) According to the trio, the ridiculousness of the Fyre Festival totally ripped them off.

For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85 — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017

Every generation gets the Waynestock it deserves, y’know. They might have to knock it out before Fyre tries again next year so they don’t have any other chances to get beat to the punch on the material.