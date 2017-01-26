Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested At His Anti-Donald Trump Protest

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I Am Not Famous” actor Shia Labeouf was arrested early Thursday morning in New York during a protest against President Donald Trump.

The American Honey star reportedly got into an altercation with a man outside the “He Will Not Divide Us” installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, where Labeouf has been since last week. The “participatory performance” invites the public to “deliver the words ‘he will not divide us’ into a camera mounted on a wall… repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish,” according to the Museum. The exhibition — Jaden Smith is a fan — will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until January 20, 2021, the end of Trump’s first (only?) term as president.