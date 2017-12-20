Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hot off his role as a scoundrel in The Last Jedi, Benicio Del Toro is ready to turn the tables and hunt down a few scoundrels in the sequel to Sicario. The first trailer for Sicario 2: Soldado reunites us with Josh Brolin, Jeffrey Donovan, and Del Toro as they continue to declare war on drug cartels in Mexico — and everybody else if this trailer is to be believed.

Emily Blunt’s overwhelmed FBI agent won’t be returning, but the focus is also shifting away from the drug business to focus on the other threats that can cross the border and how they cross paths with Del Toro’s Alejandro Gillick. Terrorists are being smuggled across the border, Del Toro has more old scores to settle, and we’re being treated to all of it on the big screen.

Taylor Sheridan returns to write the sequel, while director Stefano Sollima steps in to replace Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival director Denis Villeneuve. This version seems to be bringing more action to the table, hopefully not in place of the suspense and thrill of the first film. While it is very hard to capture what was great from the first one in a sequel, the trailer itself is a good place to start.