Sinbad Finally Made That Genie Movie He Was Never In

According to the collected internet, Sinbad played a genie in a movie called Shazaam in the ’90s. Except, he didn’t. Or at least he says he didn’t. There’s an army of Reddit commenters who are willing to debate Sinbad on the subject. The whole, weird misremembering of Sinbad’s film career has people convinced that this nonexistent genie movie is either the key to proving we’re in the Matrix or confirms we’re in the darkest timeline.

Because who can deny that the timeline in which Sinbad wasn’t in an early ’90s genie movie isn’t the darkest timeline?

So, the internet went back and forth for six months on this whole Sinbad genie movie thing, even getting Snopes involved to prove it wasn’t real. Thanks to all this research over a Sinbad movie, most people who swore they remembered Shazaam learned they were experiencing the Mandela Effect — an instance of humans either traveling en masse through parallel universes or sharing a false memory.

Still, to many, the mystery hadn’t been solved. They believed what they believed and damn it, Sinbad was a genie in a movie called Shazaam in the ’90s! But, that wasn’t true — Sinbad was in an April Fool’s video by College Humor in 2017, playing a genie in a movie from the early ’90s.

Clearly, the legions of Shazaam truthers weren’t misremembering, they were just psychics, collectively willing Sinbad to make this video. Occam’s razor.

