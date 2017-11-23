Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How would you feel if you encountered a yeti? (Shh! Quiet, Hulk Hogan.) Would you feel any differently if that yeti were voiced by respected hunk Channing Tatum?

The first teaser trailer for the Warner Animation Group’s new family adventure Smallfoot has arrived and it features Tatum voicing a yeti named Migo that encounters a human (a James Corden voiced human, no less) in the wild. As is often the case with these sorts of stories, yeti do not believe that humans really exist (COULD YOU IMAGINE???) so this hairless meatbag in Tatum’s world is destined to cause a lot of grief.

“It’s a mythical monster straight out of your worst nightmares with wild eyes and a hideous face and feet that were amazingly, freakishly SMALL!” explains Migo on what us diminutively footed humans resemble. “It’s a terrifying creature with perfect white teeth and breath that just smells all minty fresh, and the only hair it has on its entire body is on top of its head!”

In addition to Tatum and Corden, Smallfoot‘s voice cast also features the talents of Zendaya, Common, LeBron James (NOT A TYPO), Gina Rodriguez and Danny DeVito. If Warner Bros. could be sweethearts and get LeBron James and Danny DeVito to do press together to promote the movie that would be a dream come true for everyone.

Smallfoot shuffles its way into theaters on September 28, 2018.