MGM

It’s not as if Star Wars was ever unpopular — even during the prequel era the fan base didn’t completely abandon the franchise — but the resurgence of the galaxy far, far away on the big screen over the past few years means that Mel Brooks might get the opportunity to make a Spaceballs sequel if all goes according to plan. While the possibility of an actual Spaceballs: The Search for More Money movie being made has been brought up multiple times over the past few years, the concrete successes of Rogue One and The Force Awakens has brought that possibility closer to reality.

At a recent NJPAC event, Brooks answered a query on the chances of a sequel actually happening sometime in the near future. He said,

“Well, you know, MGM is slightly interested in doing it because of Star Wars Rogue One and The Force Awakens and the new Star Wars explosion, so they think maybe…so we’re talking. Who knows, you know?”

While “we’re talking” is more often than not movie industry code for “there’s a 98% chance that it this project will never happen but once in a while we send emails back and forth about it,” this is also a beacon of hope for anybody out there who is hanging on every one of Brooks’ words in the hopes of a sequel.

This is just the latest update on the possibility in a string of them, with Brooks mentioning what it might take on Adam Carolla’s podcast years ago and fully admitting that yes, it would very much be just for the money. At the end of the day, any potential sequel would run into some of the problems the actual franchise did, seeing as John Candy has passed and Rick Moranis is all-but-retired from acting at this point. Who knows, maybe fans would find a CGI John Candy more acceptable than a CGI Carrie Fisher.