The Animated ‘Spider-Man’ Movie May Not Star Peter Parker

Marvel

Ever since Spider-Man: Homecoming was announced, fans have been wondering just where, if anywhere, Miles Morales would fit in. Introduced in 2011 as a Spider-Man from an alternate universe, Miles is hugely popular but doesn’t seem to have gotten a chance for a big-screen appearance. However, a recent casting call shows that might be about to change.

The Mary Sue dug up a since-deleted casting call for Sony’s upcoming animated Spidey movie, and it sure sounds like Peter Parker won’t be showing up:

…summarized as “the adventures of two unlikely friends, Terrence and Pete,” [the production] placed a call for a character named Terrence, who sounds an awful lot like Miles. He was described as “a young African-American/Puerto Rican teen from Brooklyn; he is new to this suburban school and now feeling out of place, overwhelmed, pressured with new responsibilities, and dealing with puberty; while trying to fit in he must do his best to stay out of trouble; along the way in developing his identity he’s losing old friends but now making a new one, Pete.”

This makes sense on a practical level, not least because Pete has his live-action film franchise and Sony likely doesn’t want people confusing the two at the box office. Or, for that matter, Peter Parker’s consistently declining fortunes to potentially sink Miles as well. And it also gives fans what they’ve been asking for since 2011; Miles is a different kind of Spidey and deserves his day in the sun. We’ll, maybe, see just what Miles might have in store in 2018.

(via The Mary Sue)