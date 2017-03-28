Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“You’re the Spider-Man. From YouTube.” The first trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered in December, and now Sony has dropped a second trailer full of new footage hinted at by those new posters.

This extensive trailer gives a closer look at the new suit Tony Stark has provided, and even has Stark suggesting Peter Parker stick to just being a “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man” for now. But Spidey wants to be just like Iron Man, while Stark wants Parker “to be better.” Also, after that cruise ship scene, we’re going to have a hard time believing Micheal Keaton’s Vulture is as understandable as Keaton thinks he is.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine — distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.

(Via Sony Pictures Entertainment)