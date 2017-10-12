Netflix Is Remaking Spike Lee’s Classic Film Debut, ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ And The Trailer Is Here

10.12.17 28 mins ago

Way back in 1986, Spike Lee made his directorial debut with a black-and-white, independently-produced film about sex and relationships titled She’s Gotta Have It. 31 years later, Netflix is updating the story of Nola Darling and her many lovers for the 21st century with a modern-day update — only this time, it’s a whole series. The announcement was made last year, but now we have our first look at the show via the official trailer, which you can watch above.

The outspoken film director, who most recently made headlines for mistakenly congratulating blackballed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on signing with the Seattle Seahawks (which, unfortunately, didn’t really happen), will direct all ten episodes, which will officially “air” on Thanksgiving Day.

The show will feature all of the original characters, including Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon — who will not be portrayed by Lee in this version, but by Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos. As in the original, the plot will revolve around Nola Darling’s attempts to juggle three paramours at the same time, but with modern lexicon like “sex-positive, polyamorous pansexual” thrown in to bring the narrative firmly into our current “woke” era.

Lee produced the series with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, who originally conceived the idea to turn the film into a series, and production partners Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage.

