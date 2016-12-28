Ranking Stan Lee’s Marvel Movie Cameos From Best To Worst

Getty Image

Stan Lee has been many things throughout his life; editor, pitchman, writer, controversial figure, but, by and large, his most visible role is That Guy in every Marvel movie… because he’s had an awful lot of cameos, and that’s not even getting into his blink-and-you’ll miss it bit in Ant-Man. So, to celebrate his birthday, we’ve ranked his cameos from best to worst.

1) Big Hero 6, “Fred’s Dad”

Come on, admit it, you teared up a little bit at this one. This marks the one and only time Stan Lee has ben given the chance to be an actual superhero, plus it’s a genuinely affecting moment.