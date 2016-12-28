Ranking Stan Lee’s Marvel Movie Cameos From Best To Worst

Stan Lee has been many things throughout his life; editor, pitchman, writer, controversial figure, but, by and large, his most visible role is That Guy in every Marvel movie… because he’s had an awful lot of cameos, and that’s not even getting into his blink-and-you’ll miss it bit in Ant-Man. So, to celebrate his birthday, we’ve ranked his cameos from best to worst.
1) Big Hero 6, “Fred’s Dad”
Come on, admit it, you teared up a little bit at this one. This marks the one and only time Stan Lee has ben given the chance to be an actual superhero, plus it’s a genuinely affecting moment.
If Stan Lee isn’t revealed as Uatu the Watcher in Infinite Gauntlet, I’ll riot in my living room, alone.
I liked his appearance as the librarian in the Spidey reboot.
Yet I agree with your assessment of the scene.
That fantastic four cameo is based off a famous comic cover where the exact same thing happens. I think that makes it one of the best
Wasn’t Stan one of Steve’s old army buddies in Avengers 2?
The reason Stan Lee was not let into Reed and Sue’s wedding is because that’s what happened in the comics. In Fantastic Four Annual #3, Reed and Sue get married (after a big superhero/super-villain brawl, of course), and Stan Lee and Jack Kirby show up as guests, but are not let in because they don’t have an invitation. Stan and Jack had written themselves into the Fantastic Four comics before, so the joke was even though they were tasked with telling the tale, they couldn’t actually get into the wedding.
He was also in Agent Carter, sitting next to Howard Stark getting his shoes shined if I remember correctly….
19 is just incorrect. That screenshot is from a deleted scene from the first Avengers. In his actual scene he drank 1,000 year old Asgardian ale. Which is badass and should guarantee at least top 10.
THIS. The best part was when he drunkingly said ‘Excelsior!’
I’m sorry, but the best Stan Lee cameo was in The Amazing Spider-Man.