Star Wars stuff makes for great Christmas gifts, sure, but you know what Disney could do to belatedly make this holiday better? Release the 4K restoration of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope which they totally have. (GIMME.) Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed as much in an interview with Little White Lies:
On day one, we were in Lucasfilm in San Francisco with Industrial Light and Magic and John [Knoll], our supervisor, he said that they’ve got a brand new 4K restoration print of A New Hope — it had literally just been finished. He suggested we sit and watch it. Obviously, I was up for that. Me, the writer, lots of the story people and John all sat down, we all had our little notepads, we were all ready for this. I’ll add that I’ve seen A New Hope hundreds of times. So I was sat there, ready to take notes and really delve under the surface of the film. You have the Fox fanfare, then scrolling text with ‘A long time ago…’, and then the main music begins. Next thing we knew it had ended, and we looked around to one another and just thought — sh*t, we didn’t take any notes. You can’t watch it without getting carried away. It’s really hard to get into an analytical filmmaker headspace with this film. It just turns you into a child.
He didn’t reveal if this is an internal copy or something Disney will eventually release (Fox has distribution rights to A New Hope, so they’d have to work together if so). Also, as /film points out, we don’t know if this is the theatrical version or the 1997 version George Lucas tinkered with, adding effects and making Greedo shoot first.
Naw
Just release the theatrical cut Disney. I don’t even want to watch this movie with my kids because the only version I can get my hands on has stupid CGI stapled on top of it.
Amen. It would have been super cool if Lucas hadn’t displayed his mid life crisis in such an appalling manner…
What can Disney do with this, isn’t ANH owned by fox forever? “While Disney now owns the rights to the Star Wars universe and all future films going forward, 20th Century Fox has retained the rights to the first six movies. The original film, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, is theirs forever, and they’ll own the final five films, Episodes I-III, V and VI, through May 2020”
They can release the movie any time, as long as FOX gets a cut of the proceeds.
I’m assuming that regardless of which version of ANH this is it would require a fair amount of work to keep it from looking janky. The CGI from 1997 looked bad at the time and on an HD screen looks horrible. The original FX also come off as tacky in spots. There has to be a solid balance between the two (like enhancing the light sabers, lights on Darth Vader’s chest, etc).
Movies age; it’s inevitable. Not all the VFX in “Raiders of the Lost Ark” looks good today, same with, e.g., any older movie. “Star Wars” doesn’t need to be exempt from advancing technology. The original films are classics that should be available in their original form.
They did a pretty good job cleaning up the bluray release. And people don’t realize that because they did that, they have 95% of the original theatrical release in HD already, at least. I’d speculate that they just re-did most of that work for an internal 4K version.
Disney likes money, just wondering if they wanna split it with 20th Century Fox or wait three years. Probably wait since the market for 4K streams/disks isn’t really that big yet.
Anyone that knows where to look on the internet already has a digital copy of the 35mm that someone bought and restored frame-by-frame as best as possible. With optional audio depending on which version you prefer: VHS, Laserdisc, CED, or DVD.
And if anyone is curious as to what I’m talking about, skip to about the 15 minute mark in this video (or if you’re a fan of the original trilogy, and love seeing what fans have done to try and correct Ol’ Georgie’s mistakes, watch the entire thing as it’s very informative):
