Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

Disney Is Sitting On A 4K Restoration Of The First ‘Star Wars’ And We Must Possess It

#Star Wars
12.27.16 51 mins ago
starwars-star-wars_Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm

Star Wars stuff makes for great Christmas gifts, sure, but you know what Disney could do to belatedly make this holiday better? Release the 4K restoration of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope which they totally have. (GIMME.) Rogue One director Gareth Edwards revealed as much in an interview with Little White Lies:

On day one, we were in Lucasfilm in San Francisco with Industrial Light and Magic and John [Knoll], our supervisor, he said that they’ve got a brand new 4K restoration print of A New Hope — it had literally just been finished. He suggested we sit and watch it. Obviously, I was up for that. Me, the writer, lots of the story people and John all sat down, we all had our little notepads, we were all ready for this. I’ll add that I’ve seen A New Hope hundreds of times. So I was sat there, ready to take notes and really delve under the surface of the film. You have the Fox fanfare, then scrolling text with ‘A long time ago…’, and then the main music begins. Next thing we knew it had ended, and we looked around to one another and just thought — sh*t, we didn’t take any notes. You can’t watch it without getting carried away. It’s really hard to get into an analytical filmmaker headspace with this film. It just turns you into a child.

He didn’t reveal if this is an internal copy or something Disney will eventually release (Fox has distribution rights to A New Hope, so they’d have to work together if so). Also, as /film points out, we don’t know if this is the theatrical version or the 1997 version George Lucas tinkered with, adding effects and making Greedo shoot first.

(Via Little White Lies and /film)

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSA NEW HOPEDISNEYGareth EdwardsStar WarsStar Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 4 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP