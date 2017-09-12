The New ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Release Date Could Be Bad News For ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Disney announced on Tuesday that Star Wars Episode: IX will now come out on December 20, 2019, nearly seven months after the originally scheduled release date of May 24, 2019. Thankfully, this won’t affect the internet’s dear, sweet porgs, as Episode VIII: The Last Jedi is still scheduled for December 15, 2017.

The news comes after an earlier announcement that J.J. Abrams, who steered The Force Awakens to record-breaking box office success, has taken over Episode IX directorial duties from The Book of Henry‘s Colin Trevorrow. (Possible reasons: He’s The Book of Henry‘s Colin Trevorrow, and, according to sources, he was “unbearable” to work with.)

According to Deadline, the release date shuffling will almost “certainly put in motion a domino effect as several studios will likely scurry to slot their pics over Memorial Day weekend 2019, and also move out of the way of Star Wars’ path as it barrels into December, 24 months from now.” The only current late-May 2019 competitor is the Rob McElhenney-directed Minecraft, while Masters of the Universe and the big-screen musical adaptation of Wicked will now to have deal with the Box Office Destroyer that is Star Wars. As will Wonder Woman 2, which comes out a week earlier.

Marvel-owning Disney won’t let DC catch a break, will it?

