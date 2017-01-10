A New Star Wars Theory Argues Rey Has A Dark Lineage

Luke And Rey’s Relationship Is The Key To ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’

01.10.17
We still know so little about Star Wars: Episode VIII. Does Tom Hardy have a cameo? Will Chewbacca rip some arms off a space Nazi? Will we finally find out who Rey’s parents are? (Almost definitely.) We do know Carrie Fisher already finished her scenes, and we know Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren will be showing more humanity. Thankfully, director Rian Johnson has revealed just a bit more about the plot.

The final scene of The Force Awakens — in which Rey finds Luke on Ahch-to and returns his lightsaber — is also the opening scene of Episode VIII, and Johnson spoke about that relationship between Rey and Luke to USA Today:

