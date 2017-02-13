Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Has any song done more for mashups than the theme from Friends? Sure, even the cast can’t stand it, but the internet seems intent on setting absolutely everything, as well as putting it into every unlikely music genre possible. And now, it’s time for Threepio and R2 to get their turn, in Droids.

OK, so the idea for a sitcom featuring a bunch of Star Wars droids is sadly just a fan daydream at this point, even if there was a beloved cartoon. But if you think about it, it could work. Threepio is the anxious fussy one (Monica), R2 is the sarcastic one (Chandler), KS20 is the group bummer (Ross), BB8 is the bubbly weirdo (Phoebe), and QT-KT can be Rachel, although likely not nearly as princessy. Really all we’re missing is a droid that’s dense but has unusual emotional intelligence. Find a shop on Coruscant for them to hang out in, make Triple Zero Gunther (since anybody who carries a torch for that long, never changing his job, choking down the emotional isolation of never being allowed into a social circle, is probably a serial killer anyway), and you’ve got a show that will probably go for at least three seasons on Netflix!

(via Blame It On The Voices)