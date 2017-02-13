Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

‘Star Wars’ Meets ‘Friends’ With ‘Droids’

#Friends #Mashups #Star Wars
dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.13.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Has any song done more for mashups than the theme from Friends? Sure, even the cast can’t stand it, but the internet seems intent on setting absolutely everything, as well as putting it into every unlikely music genre possible. And now, it’s time for Threepio and R2 to get their turn, in Droids.

OK, so the idea for a sitcom featuring a bunch of Star Wars droids is sadly just a fan daydream at this point, even if there was a beloved cartoon. But if you think about it, it could work. Threepio is the anxious fussy one (Monica), R2 is the sarcastic one (Chandler), KS20 is the group bummer (Ross), BB8 is the bubbly weirdo (Phoebe), and QT-KT can be Rachel, although likely not nearly as princessy. Really all we’re missing is a droid that’s dense but has unusual emotional intelligence. Find a shop on Coruscant for them to hang out in, make Triple Zero Gunther (since anybody who carries a torch for that long, never changing his job, choking down the emotional isolation of never being allowed into a social circle, is probably a serial killer anyway), and you’ve got a show that will probably go for at least three seasons on Netflix!

(via Blame It On The Voices)

TOPICS#Friends#Mashups#Star Wars
TAGSFriendsMashupsStar Wars
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP