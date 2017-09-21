Now Ron Howard Is Teasing The Millennium Falcon’s Sub-12 Parsec Kessel Run In The Han Solo Movie

#Star Wars
09.20.17 1 hour ago

When it comes to legends within the Star Wars universe few are more impressive— without any in-movie frame of references to the casual fan — like the Millennium Falcon’s Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. According to some difficult to understand Wikipedia entries, a parsec is a unit of measurement which works out to roughly 3.26 light years per parsec. Now, what makes the Falcon’s run so impressive was that it was able to make the Kessel Run next to a black hole without getting sucked in, showing off its speed and Solo’s ability to ride the wave as it were, in a gutsy route from the spice mines of Kessel.

It looks like the mines (and subsequently, the run) will appropriately be in the Han Solo movie, and it comes right from a not-so-cryptic tweet by director Ron Howard:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSHAN SOLORon HowardStar Wars

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP