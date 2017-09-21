Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it comes to legends within the Star Wars universe few are more impressive— without any in-movie frame of references to the casual fan — like the Millennium Falcon’s Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. According to some difficult to understand Wikipedia entries, a parsec is a unit of measurement which works out to roughly 3.26 light years per parsec. Now, what makes the Falcon’s run so impressive was that it was able to make the Kessel Run next to a black hole without getting sucked in, showing off its speed and Solo’s ability to ride the wave as it were, in a gutsy route from the spice mines of Kessel.

It looks like the mines (and subsequently, the run) will appropriately be in the Han Solo movie, and it comes right from a not-so-cryptic tweet by director Ron Howard: