At 7,541 pieces, the new #LEGOStarWars UCS Millennium Falcon just might make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. 😯 @starwars pic.twitter.com/52kwQXWSIj — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) August 31, 2017

As you might expect from a new Star Wars offering, the franchise has a lot of toy options lined up for December’s release of The Last Jedi. Not to be outdone, Lego has its own remarkably tempting Star Wars collectable up for sale before the year’s through and it’s something so massive that the company has never attempted it before.

The iconic Millennium Falcon is getting an extravagant Lego treatment lined up for October 1. How extravagant? io9 reports that the ultimate LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon features a mammoth 7,541 pieces and a fittingly huge price tag ($800) to go along with it. For perspective, 2007 saw the arrival of the Ultimate Collector’s Millennium Falcon which was their largest set to date with 5,195 pieces. THIS NEW LEGO COLLECTION LAUGHS AT YOUR PIDDLY 5,195 PIECES!

“Build, play and display the ultimate LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon with amazing external detailing, large cockpit, detailed interior, 7,500 elements and 2 crews!” bellows the product description. “This amazing LEGO interpretation of Han Solo’s unforgettable Corellian freighter has all the details that Star Wars fans of any age could wish for, including intricate exterior detailing, upper and lower quad laser cannons, landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and a 4-minifigure cockpit with detachable canopy. Remove individual hull plates to reveal the highly detailed main hold, rear compartment and gunnery station.”