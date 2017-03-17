Yes, You Will See Star Wars Movies With No Legacy Characters

Disney

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is coming to Digital HD on March 24th, so Coming Soon had a Star Wars-related chat with Gary Whitta, who co-wrote the story upon which Rogue One was based. Whitta’s the one who tried to get nerf herders into the Rogue One script and you may also know him from The Book of Eli or from his morbidly humorous suggestions for updating DisneyLand and Disney World’s Jedi Training Academy.

Of interest in Coming Soon‘s interview is what Whitta said when asked if there will ever be a Star Wars movie with none of the characters George Lucas originated forty years ago.

“I think you’ve already seen us get 90% of the way there with Rogue One. Yes you see Leia, yes you see the Death Star and Vader, because those are elements of that story and they belong there, you can’t tell that story without those characters. But for the most part, 90% of that story is completely new characters. Completely new planets and places you’ve never seen before. It’s a Star Wars movie with no Jedi! You don’t see a lightsaber once until Vader pops it out at the end. […] One of the things we really want to do at Lucasfilm is create a universe and not keep relying on old legacy characters. We’ve got Rey and Finn and Kylo Ren, they’ve already introduced a new generation of characters. Whatever kind of Star Wars films they’re making 10 or 20 years from now, I don’t think they’re going to be relying on the same legacy story elements as we have in the past.”

Hmmm, sounds good, but we think there’s one legacy story element Star Wars movies will never cast aside…

