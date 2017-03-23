Laura Dern Nonverbally Shoots Down A Bunch Of ‘Star Wars’ Rumors

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are many, many questions surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Is the title plural? Will we learn Rey’s parentage? And where does Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern fit into this franchise? There are plenty of guesses, and Dern, on Watch What Happens Live, managed to weigh in on a few rumors, at least in a nonverbal capacity.

Essentially, host Andy Cohen asked Dern a series of questions that she could only reply with facial expressions. The most cryptic is the first one; Dern was asked if she played a rival to Leia and greeted it with a grumpy face, so that could go either way. But, in short order, we learn she has no idea if Luke is Rey’s father, she doesn’t know who the Last Jedi is (or are), and that her character doesn’t have anything to do with Lando Calrissian, that, in fact, somehow Dern has no idea who Billy Dee Williams even is.

That torpedoes a lot of rumors, including speculation on her connections to Rey and theories she might have something to do with what Lando’s been up to in the intervening thirty years. It sounds quite a bit like Dern’s character is almost completely separate from what’s happening. Of course, Dern might simply be having some fun with fans, a la Mark Hamill, and playing things close to the vest. But, for now, as we speculate, and as we get closer to the summer and the first trailer, it’s something to keep in mind.

