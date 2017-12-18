[Spoilers for The Last Jedi ahead.]
Back in my initial review of The Last Jedi, I predicted that the reaction to the movie would be divisive. I personally loved it, but it was unlike other Star Wars movies and I just kind of suspected the reaction would be similar to that of The Empire Strikes Back, which was not beloved upon release. (I tweeted Vincent Canby’s original New York Times review and a lot of the complaints he had about Empire are similar to the complaints we are hearing about The Last Jedi.)
Rian Johnson is a very different filmmaker than J.J. Abrams and watching these two go back and forth between Star Wars movies is extremely interesting. In The Force Awakens, Abrams did what Abrams does and introduced a lot of mysteries. Who are Rey’s parents? Who is Snoke? Then Johnson comes along and doesn’t care about any of that, basically destroying all of these questions with a sledgehammer. I mean, there’s even a scene where Snoke calls Kylo Ren’s helmet stupid looking, leading Kylo Ren to just smash it to pieces. I can now picture Abrams, somewhere, muttering, “Well, I thought it was kind of nifty looking.”
Also, I look forward to Abram’s passive-aggressive title crawl for Episode IX:
STAR WARS
EPISODE IX
THE LAST JEDI WAS A DREAM
ROSE is dead. The PORGS are all dead. That crystal fox thing you liked so much? It’s dead, too. REY wakes up from her FORCE DREAM to see the now real LUKE SKYWALKER standing right in front of her…
Now, what I didn’t expect was that so many people would actually care about these mysteries. This is a new phenomenon because Star Wars was never about mysteries. Oh, sure, I remember the internet in 1999 — I remember the dumb theories like Kitster, Anakin’s buddy on Tatooine, was actually Boba Fett — but these were never real things. The movies didn’t set that kind of stuff up.
Oh, yeah, I can hear you right now, “Um, what about the reveal that Darth Vader is Luke’s father in The Empire Strikes Back”? Yes, that was a huge surprise. But the reason it was a huge surprise is because no one was expecting a surprise. When the original Star Wars ended, there was no mystery about who Luke’s father was. It was pretty clear that Luke’s father was a Jedi who was betrayed and murdered by Ben Kenobi’s pupil, Darth Vader. And the reason this was accepted was that, at the time, it was true.
Number of usage of the word “I” in this Mike Ryan piece: 22.
yeah, it’s almost like the writer’s column is his take on the movie and it’s effect on audiences. great solve there, columbo.
I’m glad I’m not the only one that despises this. Mike Ryan can’t separate himself from what he’s writing about. He has to constantly let you know that these are his opinions as if the byline doesn’t already let us know.
That first paragraph, tho.
I’ll actually be happy if Rey’s parents are no one special. There are tons of really great heroes who’s parents are no one special and are rarely if ever mentioned. I’m betting all but the most dedicated fanboys couldn’t name one of Captain America’s parents. Saying that a character’s worth is dependent on who their parents were is just stupid to begin with.
That’s a bad example, even the most casual fan knows Cap’s parents are Erica and Paul America.
Actually it was Sarah and Joseph Rogers (Yea, Im that kind of nerd.) Point is, they weren’t anyone special, they were just regular people. That doesn’t make Cap a lesser hero or somehow less valid. If anything if Rey’s parents were some big deal it’d just be a crutch for her character development.
I have no problem with this, but if you go that route, why beg the question? You can have her parents be no one without beating the audience over the head with it.
There is the small problem that he kinda made me dislike the characters I love. Rey was whiny and did nothing but sulk the entire movie, Poe also did nothing but act like an asshole while sitting on a ship, and Finn did something except it was dumb and ultimately didn’t have any effect on anything. Leia became Space Leia which is the stupidest thing since Jar Jar and then spent the rest of the movie napping. I even hated Luke. Luke fuxkin Skywalker. Who should’ve been given a proper exit but instead vaporized and left me totally confused about what had happened. All while the slowest high speed chase in history went down. The more I think about it the more it pisses me off.
The original Star Wars was not about mysteries but THIS one was. I loved that Rey’s parents were nobodies. But the issue isn’t the answer, it’s why the question was even posed to begin with. If Rey knew her parents abandoned her in The Force Awakens then there would be no mystery. But to set things up as mysteries and then wash them all away shows there is no proper creative vision behind these movies.
The Last Jedi is not like Empire. People at the time may have disagreed with or been thrown by the tone of Empire but no one questioned the the character’s motivations or how they were portrayed. Empire is the perfect example of how you allow characters to grow without completely destroying who they fundamentally are. The Last Jedi destroyed who Luke fundamentally was as an excuse for “character development”. Sloppy. It’s easy to wash away everything and say “this character changed- he is like THIS now” but it takes more finesse and creative talent to layer change on top of who they already are. Johnson just wasn’t up to the task.
“Johnson revealing Rey’s parents are nobodies is about as shocking a thing that could have been done with that storyline”
You actually believe that, huh?