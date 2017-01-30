Will Rey Become The Villain In Star Wars? | In Theory

01.30.17
Now that we know Episode VIII will be called Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we can start speculating about who the last Jedi is — Mark Hamill had some thoughts about it when we interviewed him — and if there’s more than one (Jedi can be plural). But a fan theory circulating on Reddit took a very divergent path, suggesting a Last Jedi we definitely wouldn’t have thought of: Snoke.

Yes, someone is making the case that the grizzled old creep who goes after emotionally damaged kids could be the titular Last Jedi. It relates to everyone’s recent interest in digging into ancient Jedi history, coupled with the fact that Snoke is incredibly old. He taught Kylo Ren how to build his meme-able lightsaber which is, according to Lucasfilm, an “ancient design.” Also, in the official novelization of The Force Awakens, Snoke says, “I watched the Galactic Empire rise, and then fall,” suggesting he’s been around for several generations.

Redditor AnakinKardashian argues:

