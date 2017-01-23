Lucasfilm/Disney

Star Wars titles are always fairly telling, in their own way. After all, The Empire Strikes Back is not just a title, it’s a plot summary. So the official title of Star Wars: Episode VIII is bad news for somebody, although we’re not sure who.

And that title is The Last Jedi:

So, um, considering what happened to Han Solo in the last movie, and also considering the terrible track record most Jedi (and Sith, for that matter) have when it comes to mentoring, we’re going to go ahead and guess this isn’t going to end well for one Luke Skywalker. Let’s not forget this guy’s mentors were murdered by his dad and promptly died of old age right after his training, respectively, and that Luke’s already seen the mentor thing backfire on him with Kylo Ren. And, like it or not, he’s going to have to train Rey in the ways of a Jedi if she’s going to have a hope of surviving.

Of course, Luke might make it out alive, and even after they die, it’s difficult to keep a Jedi away from the action. One way or the other, he’s turning up in Episode IX. And, of course, this assumes Rey herself is ultimately a Jedi. We’ll find out just what’s in store for the rebels and the First Order alike December 15th.

We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

