Just a few weeks after word leaked to Variety, Lucasfilm is making it official: Woody Harrelson is joining the Star Wars universe via the Han Solo movie arriving in 2018. He’ll be appearing alongside Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, and Alden Ehrenreich as young Han. One thing Lucasfilm didn’t reveal, however, is just who Harrelson will be playing.

Variety claimed that Harrelson would be serving as mentor to Han, which would make sense, but precisely what sort of mentor and what additional role he might play remains one of the many mysteries surrounding the film. Aside from Glover as Lando and Ehrenreich as Han, we don’t have any confirmed roles for anyone else in the movie. This will also be Harrelson’s first time working with Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie, 21 Jump Street), the directors who are handling a script from Jake and Lawrence Kasdan.

Another point of interest: Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor in Rogue One, was asked whether or not Andor would pop up in the Han Solo movie, and Luna dodged the question. Considering Rogue One‘s exploration of the darker side of the Rebellion, with angry Vader-esque zealots and Andor’s struggles with his ugly past, we might see a bit of that peeking through in 2018. We’ll find out as the movie gets closer.

