Columbia Pictures

By most accounts, the film adaptation of The Dark Tower was a disaster. The film managed $111 million worldwide at the box office according to Slash Film, slapping a big question mark on the initial plans to create a television series from the film and tell the full story of Stephen King’s epic series.

Surprisingly, that might still happen. It just won’t be based on the movie and the events within it. As Slash Film points out, Dark Tower director Nikolaj Arcel was excited for the prospect of the series and had a hand in writing the pilot. While the aim of the film was to create something that would open the story and be a standalone production, it now seems like it might stand alone entirely if it goes forward. Stephen King confirms as much in a chat with Vulture, indicating that a TV adaptation is in development and would be a “complete reboot”: