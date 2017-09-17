Warner Bros.

In its second weekend at the box office, Stephen King’s It took the top spot, and it wasn’t even close. The shockingly good It is expected to end the weekend with around $60 million. That’s not only a terrific second weekend, it would break a lot of box-office records as an opening weekend. To put that number in perspective, that’s the second best September weekend ever at the box office, behind only the first weekend of It. The second weekend of It would also place it first, all time, for an October opening, ahead of the $55 million that Gravity opened with back in 2013. The second weekend of It is also a better opening weekend than any horror movie all time, ahead of Paranormal Activity 3‘s $52 million in 2011.

Indeed, after only ten days at the box office and $218 million, It is already approaching The Exorcists‘ $232 million box-office record for highest grossing R-rated horror movie of all time, and it has a beat on The Sixth Sense’s $293 million record for highest grossing horror movie ever. It’s also surpassed Get Out for the year’s highest grossing horror movie, and it has entered — after only ten days — the top ten box office hits of the year with a clear shot at entering the top five by next week.

So much for the box-office slump, huh?

Indeed, It has already surpassed the overall gross of last fall’s two highest grossing movies combined (Sully and The Magnificent 7). It’s also well on its way to the highest grossing fall release ever, once it surpasses the $274 million of Gravity. It is officially a box-office juggernaut, and if I’m Entertainment Studios, I might rethink the release of the horror movie Friend Request next weekend, because it’s likely to get steamrolled by the third weekend of It.