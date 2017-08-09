It can’t wait to meet you. Reserve your time for free to The Neibolt House Hollywood at https://t.co/Nt4QaHeM6a. #ITMovie #ThatsWhereITLives pic.twitter.com/Bd0GQLBbZM — IT Movie🎈 (@ITMovieOfficial) August 8, 2017

2017’s cinematic take on the Stephen King classic It (millions of traumatized readers can’t be wrong) hits theaters on September 8, but why not voluntarily put yourself through a tidy nightmares in person while you wait? A savvy bit of promo is offering the opportunity for brave souls to get the IRL It experience. Some people go to the water park, other folks want to get their horror laughs and gasps in.

Dubbed “The IT Experience,” a Hollywood & Vine version of the Neibolt House (from King’s novel and the subsequent TV miniseries) is greeting guests from August 14 to September 10. Promising jump scares and holographic horrors galore, entrants are required to sign a waiver and be 18 years of age. That restriction obviously disqualifies the younger version of the Losers Club and that seems like a sensible thing to do.

Here’s the pitch for the fun freakout attraction from The IT Experience.

Those who are 18 and over are welcome (at their own risk) to step inside the two story replica of ‘where IT lives’. Guests will be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. “Losers Club” groups of 7 will journey through a 20 minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.

That sounds like a living, breathing hell for a jittery sort like myself, but maybe being tossed into pop culture horrorshow designed to scare the sh*t out of you is your cup of tea. Hopefully you’re cool with clowns.

(Via Indiewire)