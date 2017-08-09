Brave The Horrors Of Stephen King’s ‘It’ In Haunted House Form With The Demented Niebolt House Experience

#Stephen King
08.08.17 54 mins ago

2017’s cinematic take on the Stephen King classic It (millions of traumatized readers can’t be wrong) hits theaters on September 8, but why not voluntarily put yourself through a tidy nightmares in person while you wait? A savvy bit of promo is offering the opportunity for brave souls to get the IRL It experience. Some people go to the water park, other folks want to get their horror laughs and gasps in.

Dubbed “The IT Experience,” a Hollywood & Vine version of the Neibolt House (from King’s novel and the subsequent TV miniseries) is greeting guests from August 14 to September 10. Promising jump scares and holographic horrors galore, entrants are required to sign a waiver and be 18 years of age. That restriction obviously disqualifies the younger version of the Losers Club and that seems like a sensible thing to do.

Here’s the pitch for the fun freakout attraction from The IT Experience.

Those who are 18 and over are welcome (at their own risk) to step inside the two story replica of ‘where IT lives’. Guests will be guided by “Georgie” through the 5,000 sq. foot house and will venture room by room through immersive film inspired scenes complete with authentic set props. “Losers Club” groups of 7 will journey through a 20 minute experience encountering pneumatic surprises, live actors, animatronic beings, and state of the art lighting, audio, and video.

That sounds like a living, breathing hell for a jittery sort like myself, but maybe being tossed into pop culture horrorshow designed to scare the sh*t out of you is your cup of tea. Hopefully you’re cool with clowns.

(Via Indiewire)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King
TAGSHAUNTED HOUSESITSTEPHEN KING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP