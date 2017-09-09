Warner Bros.

As has been reported a few times in the lead up to the release of It, the adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror tale that turned clowns into a horror fixture, a very controversial scene was left out of the movie. It involves the members of The Losers’ Club all having sex with each other in the sewers as a way to connect each other and keep them together throughout the events of the book. It was left out of both adaptations of King’s story for obvious reasons, though his original intentions seemed to be less about children having sex and more about the meaning behind it in that instance.

That’s going to be difficult for anybody to get across in a movie, no matter how you try to spin it, but King did try to explain it in a 2013 post that confirmed his original intentions and also showed some regrets:

Times have changed since I wrote that scene and there is now more sensitivity to those issues.

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman explained to Entertainment Weekly why the scene was excised from the latest adaptation, pointing out how the scene has become one of the more iconic parts of the book alongside its opening with Pennywise luring Georgie into the sewer and how “it’s such a shame” given how the scene doesn’t define the entire story.