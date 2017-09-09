Stephen King Makes A Telling Observation About The Reaction To The Infamous ‘It’ Sex Scene

#Stephen King
Managing Editor, Trending
09.09.17

Warner Bros.

As has been reported a few times in the lead up to the release of It, the adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror tale that turned clowns into a horror fixture, a very controversial scene was left out of the movie. It involves the members of The Losers’ Club all having sex with each other in the sewers as a way to connect each other and keep them together throughout the events of the book. It was left out of both adaptations of King’s story for obvious reasons, though his original intentions seemed to be less about children having sex and more about the meaning behind it in that instance.

That’s going to be difficult for anybody to get across in a movie, no matter how you try to spin it, but King did try to explain it in a 2013 post that confirmed his original intentions and also showed some regrets:

Times have changed since I wrote that scene and there is now more sensitivity to those issues.

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman explained to Entertainment Weekly why the scene was excised from the latest adaptation, pointing out how the scene has become one of the more iconic parts of the book alongside its opening with Pennywise luring Georgie into the sewer and how “it’s such a shame” given how the scene doesn’t define the entire story.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King
TAGSITPennywise the ClownSTEPHEN KINGStephen King's It

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP