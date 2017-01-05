9 Stories We Want To See On 'American Crime Story'

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Adds A ‘People V. O.J. Simpson’ Breakout Star To Its Cast

#FX #Marvel
01.05.17 31 mins ago 2 Comments

FX

Between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Forest Whitaker and the legendary Angela Bassett, Marvel Studios’ casting game for Black Panther is quite strong. Thanks to an Emmy-winning performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and an equally stellar turn on This Is Us, another actor whose 2016 turned out to be wonderful again steal the spotlight when Black Panther hits theaters in 2018. That’s because Marvel just cast Sterling K. Brown in a supporting role.

Not much is known about Brown’s character N’Jobu, whom Marvel’s official website describes as a figure from T’Challa/Black Panther’s (Chadwick Boseman) past. Then again very little is known about Black Panther in general, as Marvel and its parent company Disney are keeping a tight lid on just about every aspect of the Phase Three film’s plot and purpose in the wider cinematic universe. That said, director Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed) has put together an incomparable cast that also includes Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Andy Serkis (Klaw), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Florence Kasumba (Ayo).

Whoever this “N’Jobu” turns out to be, Coogler’s movie is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most impressively cast non-team-up films to date. Now that Brown has become a part of the mix, however, it’s a sure bet that John Travolta is smiling upon his former The People v. O.J. Simpson co-star and giving him the requisite thumbs up.

FX

(Via Marvel)

TOPICS#FX#Marvel
TAGSBlack PantherFXMarvelSterling K BrownThe People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP