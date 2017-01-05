FX

Between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Forest Whitaker and the legendary Angela Bassett, Marvel Studios’ casting game for Black Panther is quite strong. Thanks to an Emmy-winning performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and an equally stellar turn on This Is Us, another actor whose 2016 turned out to be wonderful again steal the spotlight when Black Panther hits theaters in 2018. That’s because Marvel just cast Sterling K. Brown in a supporting role.

Not much is known about Brown’s character N’Jobu, whom Marvel’s official website describes as a figure from T’Challa/Black Panther’s (Chadwick Boseman) past. Then again very little is known about Black Panther in general, as Marvel and its parent company Disney are keeping a tight lid on just about every aspect of the Phase Three film’s plot and purpose in the wider cinematic universe. That said, director Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed) has put together an incomparable cast that also includes Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Andy Serkis (Klaw), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Florence Kasumba (Ayo).

Whoever this “N’Jobu” turns out to be, Coogler’s movie is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most impressively cast non-team-up films to date. Now that Brown has become a part of the mix, however, it’s a sure bet that John Travolta is smiling upon his former The People v. O.J. Simpson co-star and giving him the requisite thumbs up.

FX

(Via Marvel)