Señor Spielbergo’s pro-union American equivalent, Steven Spielberg, has put together quite the ensemble for his movie about the Pentagon Papers.

The Papers — which was originally titled The Post, until producers decided they wanted an even more ambiguous title — is headlined by A-listers Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Katharine Graham, who challenged the federal government for the right to publish a classified study that exposed the futility of the Vietnam War. The cast could end there, with arguably the two greatest actors of their generation working with the guy who gave us Jurassic Park, and The Papers would be a must-see.

But it gets better.

The Fox and Amblin Entertainment film has added Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford, and Zach Woods to its cast. (Via)

To recap: that’s Annie Edison from Community; Nora Durst from The Leftovers and her husband who wrote August: Osage County; a Mr. Show reunion with Saul Goodman from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad and Tobias Fünke from Arrested Development; the captain of the USS Enterprise; the Emmy-winning star of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story; Phillip Jennings from The Americans; Arnold Rothstein from Boardwalk Empire; Landry from Friday Night Lights; the Evil White Dad from Get Out; and Jared from Silicon Valley.

To paraphrase Russ Hanneman from that last show, this cast f*cks.

